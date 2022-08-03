Patrick Mahomes’ parting message to Whit Merrifield after Royals-Blue Jays trade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but love and appreciation for Whit Merrifield, who was traded by the Kansas City Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB trade deadline.

Merrifield, who found himself in recent controversy over his COVID-19 vaccine comments, was sent to the Blues Jays in exchange for prospect Samad Taylor and pitcher Max Castillo. After hearing the news, Mahomes took to Twitter to give his farewell message to the star outfielder and second baseman.

“Want to thank Whit Merrifield for everything he has done in KC! Good luck in everything moving forward!” Mahomes wrote as he quote-tweeted the Royals’ Thank You message to their now former star player.

Whit Merrifield’s trade to the Blue Jays was quite interesting, to say the least, since he’s unvaccinated and Toronto has strict rules about vaccination. However, he is having a change of heart after also earlier saying he would be willing to take the vaccine if he’s going to a competing team–remarks that didn’t sit well with a lot of fans and members of the club, including GM Dayton Moore who said he’s “pretty disgusted” by it.

Despite the controversy, though, fans cannot forget the contributions Merrifield made in his six years with the Royals. He’s a two-time All-Star for a reason, and his ability to steal bases had been a crucial part of the team’s offense over the years.

While he is no longer in Kansas City, Merrifield can still expect Patrick Mahomes to support and cheer for him — of course except when the Blue Jays are playing the Royals.