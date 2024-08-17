ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michael Wacha is on the mound for the Kansas City Royals as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Reds prediction and pick.

Royals-Reds Projected Starters

Michael Wacha vs. Nick Lodolo

Michael Wacha (9-6) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Wacha went seven innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run. Two runs would be scored as he took the win over the Cardinals

2024 Road Splits: On the road in 11 starts, Wacha is 4-5 with a 3.82 ERA and a .238 opponent batting average.

Nick Lodolo (9-4) with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Lodolo went 5.1 innings last time out, giving up three hits, three walks, and a home run. He would allow three runs and take the no-decision against the Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: In ten home starts, Lodolo is 4-3 with a 4.99 ERA and a .277 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Reds Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +108

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Royals vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSKC/BSOH

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting ninth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .349 on the year with a .397 on-base percentage. Witt has 24 home runsand 89 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 102 times. Vinnie Pasquantino has also been solid this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. Pasquantino has 17 home runs and 85 RBIS this year while scoring 53 times. Salvador Perez rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .313 on-base percentage. Perez has 22 home runs, 79 RBIS, and has scored 49 runs on the year.

Bobby Witt Jr. has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .455 on-base percentage. Witt has a triple and two home runs this week. This has led to five RBIS and three runs scored. Salvador Perez has hit .211 in the last week with two home runs and four RBIs. Further, he has two runs scored. Kyle Isbel rounds out the hottest bats. He is hitting .500 in the last week with four RBIS and five runs scored. The Royals have hit just six home runs in the last week, but that is over five games. They have also scored 23 runs and hit .274 in that time.

Current Royals have just nine career at-bats against Nick Lodolo. Hunter Renfroe is one for six with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Garret Hampson is one-for-one with a double and a walk. Paul DeJong is 0-2 though with two strikeouts.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 29th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .236 on the year with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 20 bases with 61 runs scored. Jeimer Candelario is also having a solid year. He is hitting .226 on the year with 18 home runs and 55 RBIS. He has also scored 46 times in the year. Elly De La Cruz rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .263 on the year with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 59 bases and scored 78 times this year.

Spencer Steer comes into the game hot. He is hitting .412 in the last week with a .522 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and eight RBIs plus five runs scored this week. Jonathan India is not hitting well, but being productive. He is hitting just .143 in the last week but has two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored. The Reds are hitting just .220 over the last week. They do have 13 home runs but have scored just 26 runs off of that.

Current Reds have 57 career at-bats against Michael Wacha. They have hit .316 against him. Ty France has the most experience, going 9-18 with five doubles and two RBIs. Jake Fraley is five for seven with a double and two RBIs as well. Santiago Espinal has the other RBI against Wacha, going two for three with an RBI.

Final Royals-Reds Prediction & Pick

The pitching match-up in this game favors the Royals with Michael Wacha on the mound. Nick Lodolo has not been as good at home this year, and the Royals have the better offense overall. They have also hit better as of late. All of this will combine to a Royals victory.

Final Royals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+108)