Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the White Sox in an AL Central Division matchup on May 19, 2023, at 2:10 pm EST. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the division, with the Royals having a record of 14-33 and the White Sox having a record of 18-29. So let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Royals-White Sox prediction and pick.

Kansas City (14-33) has been having trouble finding any type of offense on the road as of late. They have just plated only 21 runs in their last 8 games and put up a measly 1 run during their time in Chicago against the White Sox. Something will need to give in the last game of their series against the White Sox if they want to get back on track.

Chicago (18-29) is surging at the right time winning 4 of their last 5 games while looking to sweep their home series against the lowly Kansas City Royals. It’s been the pitching staff of the White Sox that really has been taking it to the Royals, limiting them to just 1 run on 8 hits in the first 2 games of the series. They will be looking to keep this momentum going in the finale this Sunday afternoon.

Here are the Royals-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-White Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +152

Chicago White Sox: -178

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Royals vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET 11:10 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Win

The Royals have struggled this season, with their offense being one of their biggest weaknesses. They are currently ranked 28th in runs scored per game, averaging only 3.6 runs per game. However, they have shown some improvement in their last few games prior to this series against the White Sox. Coming into this series they averaged 3.3 runs and 7.2 hits per game in their previous 5.

The lone bright spot during this series has been Salvador Perez who’s coming off a game where he went 3-for-4 with a solo homerun which was the only run of the game for the Royals on Saturday afternoon. They will need a lot more offensive production if they want to steal the last game of the series from the White Sox.

Taking the mound for the Royals is Carlos Hernandez (0-1 4.09 ERA) who will likely be part of a bullpen game. In his last 3 innings of work, he has given up 0 runs on 2 hits while striking out 6. He will need to have a good start to this game before handing it off to the bullpen to finish the job so that the Royals can get back on track this afternoon.

Why The White Sox Could Win

The White Sox are riding high coming into this matchup winning 4 of their last 5 games while taking both games against the Royals looking for the sweep. During that stretch, they are averaging 4.2 runs and 9.2 hits per game all while limiting the Royals to 1 run combined in the first two games of the series.

The White Sox pitching has come around as of late as well with a team ERA of 4.05 but it’s their starting pitching that has been doing the heavy lifting. That is something we can expect more of in today’s matchup with Lance Lynn (2-5 6.66 ERA) on the mound.

Lynn has been dreadful for the majority of the season giving up 3 runs or more in 7 of his last 9 games but looks like he returned to form in his last outing against the Guardians. He gave up 1 earned run (3 runs total) on 7 hits with 7 strikeouts in 7 innings of work. Luckily for him, he has a bottom-of-the-barrel offense ahead of him in this matchup which should help him continue his recent form.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Both teams have struggled this season and have similar weaknesses on offense. However, the White Sox have been slightly better on the pitching side and have a better starting pitcher on the mound for this game in Lance Lynn. Additionally, the White Sox are playing at home and have won more games at home than the Royals have won on the road this season. Therefore, I predict that the Chicago White Sox will win this game by a score of 5-3 which should be closely contested throughout.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox (-178) Under 9.5 (-115)