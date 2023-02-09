The first major domino of the 2023 NBA trade deadline fell on Wednesday with the finalization of a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. The trade has Russell Westbrook being shipped out to the Jazz and it is widely expected that he will receive a contract buyout and thus be free to sign with any team for the final half of the season. Should Westbrook and the Jazz agree to a buyout at the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team that is rumored to have interest in signing the All-Star guard as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

The Clippers have been in the market for a starting point guard, although it’s unclear how Westbrook would fit in with the current roster. Although Russell Westbrook’s time with the Lakers hasn’t always been very smooth, he had seemingly turned things around this season and had vaulted himself into the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award after accepting a bench role.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
russell westbrook, utah jazz, nba trade deadline, chicago bulls

Russell Westbrook could end up with Bulls after Lakers blockbuster trade

Kendall Capps ·

Lakers, Patrick Beverley

Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s 4-word reaction to wild Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell trade

Paolo Songco ·

Kevin Durant, Kevin Durant trade, Suns, NBA Trade Deadline, Kevin Durant Suns

Perfect Kevin Durant trade Suns must offer Nets ahead of deadline

Enzo Flojo ·

This season, Westbrook has been averaging 15.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists with shooting splits of 41.7 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from the three-point line and 65.5 percent from the free-throw line. He’s been one of the most durable players for the Lakers this season having suited up in 52 games.

The nine-time All-Star still clearly has something left in the tank, it’s just about finding the right fit and system. The Clippers are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings and only one game back of the third seeded Sacramento Kings.