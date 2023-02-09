The first major domino of the 2023 NBA trade deadline fell on Wednesday with the finalization of a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. The trade has Russell Westbrook being shipped out to the Jazz and it is widely expected that he will receive a contract buyout and thus be free to sign with any team for the final half of the season. Should Westbrook and the Jazz agree to a buyout at the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team that is rumored to have interest in signing the All-Star guard as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

The Clippers have been in the market for a starting point guard, although it’s unclear how Westbrook would fit in with the current roster. Although Russell Westbrook’s time with the Lakers hasn’t always been very smooth, he had seemingly turned things around this season and had vaulted himself into the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award after accepting a bench role.

This season, Westbrook has been averaging 15.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists with shooting splits of 41.7 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from the three-point line and 65.5 percent from the free-throw line. He’s been one of the most durable players for the Lakers this season having suited up in 52 games.

The nine-time All-Star still clearly has something left in the tank, it’s just about finding the right fit and system. The Clippers are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings and only one game back of the third seeded Sacramento Kings.