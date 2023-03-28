A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga continues, with the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets still unable to come up with a final deal that would transport the future Hall of Famer from the NFC North all the way to the AFC East. While Rodgers is a very hot topic at the moment, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur would rather step back and let the narrative fill itself.

Asked about Aaron Rodgers, LaFleur opted to speak wholesomely about the signal-caller.

“I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron has done for so many in our organization.,” LaFleur said (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY). “A lot of people have been rewarded for his ability to play.”

The potential trade of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is apparently being held up by a particular ask by New York in the event that he decides against playing in 2024. The Jets reportedly wants a compensatory pick if Aaron Rodgers sits out the next season.

It can be said that the negotiation between the Packers and the Jets is a tricky one, but at some point, it will reach its conclusion. LaFleur appears to be more interested in when it will all be over rather than how it would end. What’s undeniable is that LaFleur was right about Aaron Rodgers having provided so much for the Packers organization.

If Aaron Rodgers has already played his last game for the Packers, his stint in Green Bay ends with him passing for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 17 outings in the 2022 NFL season.