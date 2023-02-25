The Los Angeles Rams are deadly serious about their offseason plans. Just roughly 24 hours after announcing their decision to part ways with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Rams are now rumored to be seriously considering trading away Jalen Ramsey in the near future.

According to league insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, LA has now gone as far as entering trade discussions with opposing teams on the Jalen Ramsey front:

“The Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks,” Pelissero wrote in his tweet.

As Pelissero points out, Ramsey is currently on a “front-loaded deal” that is set to earn him no less than $17 million in 2023. The six-time Pro-Bowler is one of the highest-paid players on the Rams roster, and with the squad looking to clear cap space this offseason, it only seems logical that they explore the possibility of offloading Ramsey.

The report does not indicate which teams the Rams have engaged with but given his track record, it’s highly likely that Ramsey will not have a shortage of suitors in the trade market. The Rams should be in a prime position to choose which trade offer suits them best as opposing teams look to add a player that could prove to be a game-changer for them.

The Rams are clearly going to make some big moves in the offseason and apparently, not even the big names are off the table.