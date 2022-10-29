RUMOR: Rival GM gives Eagles fans hope with intriguing Alvin Kamara trade take

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team in the league right now, as they boast a 6-0 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the trade deadline nearing, and the Eagles already having added Robert Quinn in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s fair to wonder how aggressive Philadelphia is going to be in adding to their team.

One name who has been floated as a potential trade target for the Eagles is New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara. Those rumors had cold water dumped on them earlier this week, as Philadelphia wasn’t interested in discussing a deal for Kamara. But a rival GM offered an interesting take on Kamara’s status that could respark the rumors of a trade that would send Kamara to the Eagles.

“There have been conflicting reports on Alvin Kamara, but one GM told me he thought the Saints would consider moving him to the Eagles if Philadelphia gives them back the first-rounder they traded in April.” – Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

This is an interesting turn of events, as it seemed for a while that Kamara was set to stay put with the Saints. But as Breer mentions here, there’s been a lot of conflicting information regarding Kamara’s status, which makes it tough to truly get a pulse on his status. Still, it sounds like he could be available for the right price.

Whether the Saints would be willing to deal Kamara, or the Eagles would be willing to pay up a first round pick for him, remains to be seen. But it looks like the Kamara rumors are back on despite earlier indications that he was staying put, and it will be interesting to see what the Saints end up doing with their star running back.