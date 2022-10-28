Alvin Kamara Eagles trade rumor gets cold water dumped all over it

Alvin Kamara trade rumors have recently surfaced, linking the New Orleans Saints running back to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, the Eagles’ are not actively engaged in Kamara trade discussions with the Saints.

Trade rumors tend to swirl this time of year. On paper, the deal would make some sense. Philadelphia is currently undefeated while New Orleans holds an underwhelming 2-5 record. The Eagles would be able to strengthen their already strong rushing attack with Alvin Kamara, as the Eagles rank 6th in rushing yards per contest. Adding Kamara would enhance their rushing game.

Kamara is one of the better running backs in the league when healthy. But he’s battled injury concerns over the past year which could deter trade interest. The deal may not be worth the risk for Philadelphia, but other teams may be willing to take a chance on him.

Alvin Kamara has rushed for over 350 yards through 5 games in 2022. However, he has yet to record a touchdown for the Saints. Kamara’s best season came in 2020 when he rushed for a career high 932 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns. The Saints’ running back established himself as a star that year without question. But he was limited to just 13 games in 2021 which stunted his overall performance.

Alvin Kamara’s high ceiling should draw interest ahead of the trade deadline. But as aforementioned, there is risk in acquiring him. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Eagles will not pursue him on the trade market. We will continue to monitor his trade situation moving forward.