The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are both reportedly hoping to secure the services of Vic Fangio to fill their vacant defensive coordinator role. After the Dolphins were reported to be in the final stages of a deal with Fangio, rumors emerged indicating he could end up joining the 49ers. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated that he anticipates Fangio will wind up in Miami, despite the late push from the Niners.

"Vic Fangio has history with the 49ers but I think in the end he goes to the Dolphins"@RapSheet#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/L4nU0lzknR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

“It’s a weird situation,” Rapoport said. “It did sound like there was an agreement with the Miami Dolphins, and I believe that is still going to be the case. But it’s interesting because San Francisco is going to lose DeMeco Ryans… I wouldn’t be surprised if San Francisco is like ‘you know what, nothing’s signed, maybe we could make a run at this…’ In the end, I think he’s going to the Dolphins…”

McAfee mentioned Fangio’s connections to the San Francisco area, including the tidbit that the former Bears head coach’s wife was from The Bay.

Ultimately, until a contract is signed, Fangio’s future will remain up in the air. The Niners will likely continue to push in efforts of hijacking the deal from under the Dolphins’ grasp, but Rapoport indicates he expects Miami to get the deal done in the end.

Fangio himself reportedly told Michael Silver that “nothing has been decided” in terms of his coaching future. Despite those comments, Rapoport believes the Dolphins will be able to withstand the late pressure from the Niners and secure the Vic Fangio signing for Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff.