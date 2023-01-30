The Miami Dolphins were celebrating what was renowned as an excellent defensive coordinator hire after reportedly agreeing to terms with Vic Fangio over the weekend. While reports indicated that Fangio and the Dolphins were practically a done deal, it turns out there may be another fighter in the ring of the Fangio sweepstakes. According to NFL rumors from Michael Silver of the SF Chronicle, Fangio directly told him that “nothing has been decided” in terms of his immediate coaching future.

Via Silver on Twitter:

“For what it’s worth, Vic Fangio told me late last night, ‘Nothing has been decided on my end.’ There is a huge amount of mutual respect between Kyle Shanahan and Fangio, a highly successful Niners DC under Jim Harbaugh. And it appears the 49ers will have an opening soon.”

Based on Silver’s NFL rumors, Fangio could potentially wait to see if there’s mutual interest between himself and the San Francisco 49ers. Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is the current favorite to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans, which would open up the DC role in San Francisco. If that role opens up, Fangio could be swayed to The Bay, rather than join the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel in Miami.

Vic Fangio is one of the most sought-after defensive minds in football, so any team adding him to their coaching ranks would consider it a major win. It appeared as if the Dolphins had a deal in place and were set to name him their next DC after firing Josh Boyer after the 2022 season. Now, however, that deal may be in jeopardy, with the 49ers circling the waters in hopes of poaching Fangio from out of the Dolphins’ grasp.