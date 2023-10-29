With the NFL Trade Deadline just 48 hours away, one of the bigger names who has been the subject of many trade rumors over the last couple of weeks is Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Following the Vikings 1-4 start to the season, there was plenty of chatter that Hunter not only could be traded, but most likely would be traded before the trade deadline. Two wins later, and now Minnesota's stance has changed, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a league source, the Vikings won’t consider moving Hunter unless and until they get an offer they absolutely can’t refuse,” Florio states in his story, either purposely or incidentally paraphrasing Don Corleone from The Godfather. The question now becomes, will the Vikings receive this Godfather offer from anyone in the next two days?

Despite being linked to potential trades with multiple teams, Danielle Hunter, a free agent next spring, has absolutely balled out this season. Going into Week 8, Hunter was leading the league in both sacks (9) and tackles for loss (12), according to Pro-Football-Reference. He's been as crucial of a piece of Minnesota's turnaround as anyone else, notching three sacks in the Vikings' last two wins. And with a chance to improve their record to 4-4 with a win today over Green Bay, the Vikings are rightfully focused on winning right now. Even if their 13-4 record in 2022 felt a little fluky, with the back half of the NFC in such flux, the Vikings should keep their foot down on the gas pedal for the remainder of the season.