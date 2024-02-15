Discover the latest reports suggesting Wayne Rooney's potential career change from football to boxing following his stint at Birmingham.

According to recent reports, Wayne Rooney, the Manchester United and England legend, is currently contemplating a surprising career change from football to boxing. Despite his extensive experience and success on the football pitch, Rooney is now exploring the possibility of stepping into the ring, with discussions underway with Misfits Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland.

Following his recent coaching stint at Birmingham, which ended in a sacking due to disappointing results, Rooney finds himself at a crossroads in his career. While awaiting potential coaching opportunities, the 38-year-old is considering alternative avenues, with boxing emerging as a potential new challenge.

Rooney's interest in boxing is not new, as he has long been known to be a fervent sports fan. In the past, he has engaged in sparring sessions and has been spotted attending high-profile boxing events. His fascination with boxing led him to playfully reach out to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and social media sensation KSI about the prospect of stepping into the ring himself.

Should Rooney decide to pursue a career in boxing, he would join the ranks of other sports personalities who have made similar transitions, adding another layer to his already diverse sporting legacy. With his global stature and immense popularity, Rooney's potential foray into boxing will garner significant attention and interest from fans worldwide.

As discussions continue and rumors swirl, the football world eagerly awaits Rooney's decision regarding his future career path. Whether he ultimately chooses to lace up his gloves and enter the ring or pursue other opportunities within the world of sports, Rooney's next move is bound to make headlines and captivate audiences worldwide.