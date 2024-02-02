There is only freedom through me!

Rumors abound that X-Men '97, the continuation of the iconic '90s X-Men: The Animated Series, is set to be released in mid to late March this year, according to The Cosmic Circus' sources.

The original animated series premiered over 30 years ago on Oct. 31, 1992. It became one of the most popular animated superhero-led shows in history. It's thought to have ushered the new era of Marvel's animated series such as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four and Iron-Man.

The series is currently the longest-running series Marvel project at the time, spanning five seasons with 76 episodes. When it ended in 1997, a dying Charles Xavier bid goodbye to his X-Men, telling them how proud he was of them. He was taken by Lilandra of the Shi'Ar so that he could be cured. The X-Men and Magneto were there. Almost three decades later, X-Men '97 will continue the mutants' adventures.

Disney had announced more than two years ago in November 2021 during the Disney+ Day event that the studio was reviving X-Men: The Animated Series. The studio said that X-Men '97's animation and characters would have an updated style, while remaining faithful to the original series' designs. According to the entertainment website's sources, the style could be compared to that of Archer's.

The Cosmic Circus said that the series' first season would have 10 episodes and will remain in the '90s. Characters returning are Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Jubilee, Storm, Rogue, Gambit and Beast.

One intriguing update is the new X-Men leader: Magneto. Rumors say that he would be in charge while Xavier is away. The series will also introduce new mutants (at least in the animated universe) such as Cable, Bishop, Forge, Morph, Sunspot and Nightcrawler.

As for the bad guys, members of the Hellfire Club led by Emma Frost and Sebastian, along with Mr. Sinister and Bolivar Trask.

The website also released the voice cast for X-Men '97. Most are from the original series, as well as new voices:

Ray Chase as Cyclops/Scott Summers (formerly Norm Spencer)

Catherine Disher as Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm/Ororo Munroe

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

Chris Potter as Gambit

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

Holly Chou as Jubilee (formerly Alyson Court)

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

Christopher Britton as Mr. Sinister

Matthew Waterson as Magneto (formerly David Hemblen)

Gui Agustini as Sunspot

Beau DeMayo is reportedly the series' head writer and executive producer. Jake Castorena and Chase Conley are rumored to have directed the episodes.