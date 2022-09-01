Russell Wilson’s 2022 NFL MVP odds after $245 million Broncos extension

The start of the 2022 NFL season is exactly one week away. However, the Denver Broncos will play their first game the following Monday night in Seattle.

Two words come to mind when you think of the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson. The former Super Bowl champion was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this past offseason. Wilson was a part of one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history as the Broncos traded away a quarterback, tight end, edge rusher, and a couple of first-round picks for the superstar QB.

As the season approached, the Broncos felt that extending Wilson was the best move for the franchise. Wilson agreed to sign a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million guaranteed. The former MVP is now set to play for the Broncos for a total of seven seasons.

How does this change the outlook for another MVP season? It doesn’t. However, this deal ensures that the Broncos do not have to worry about him becoming a free agent in a season or two and now the franchise can instead worry about improving the rest of the roster while Wilson is at the helm.

Here are the 2022 NFL MVP odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Russell Wilson MVP Odds

Russell Wilson: +1400

Mathew Stafford: +1400

Dak Prescott: +1400

Three QBs have the same odds to win the MVP this season. This puts them in a tie for the 7th best odds to win the MVP as six other quarterbacks have better odds.

These are great odds for the former Seahawks quarterback. Wilson has yet to win an MVP in his career but does have two Super Bowl appearances. He is also the winningest quarterback in the first 10 years of his career in NFL history. There is no doubt that Wilson deserves every penny he earned.

Betting on Wilson to win the MVP is a smart bet to consider and the payout would benefit you. Although, with the competition out there with Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, who has won the last two MVPs, and Tom Brady, it’s hard to tell right now if Wilson will have a better season.

You should definitely keep track of these odds as the first few weeks of the season kick off.