While there have been initial doubts about whether Ryan Gosling can pull Ken off in the Barbie movie, much like Margot Robbie did, it seems that those worries have been greatly diminished. Of course, one can't deny the actor's talent and range in tackling any kind of role he takes on. Since that's the case, there's an argument to be made for Gosling to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We take a look below which characters are perfect for him.

Ryan Gosling: 5 Marvel roles tailor-made for the Barbie star

5. Nova

Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, the MCU has already set up various ways to introduce space-based characters in upcoming projects. One of these is Nova, one of Marvel's more popular heroes with origins not tied to Earth. Similar to how the Green Lanterns were seen as space police, the Nova Corp is envisioned to do the same in the comics.

The MCU version plays along those lines, as seen in the first GOTG film. The studio can cast Gosling here to play Richard Rider, the first character to don the helmet in the comics, and build his story from what has already been featured in the Marvel movies before. He certainly has the look and talent to bring a Nova Corp officer to life. In turn, the Barbie star can help prolong the MCU's space-related projects after Guardians of the Galaxy and give new life to this part of the galaxy.

4. Ka-Zar

If space isn't Gosling's particular cup of tea, he might be interested in playing someone that resembles Tarzan in a land full of danger. First appearing in 1965's X-Men #10, Ka-Zar grew up in the Savage Land after his parents journeyed there with him and died. He would go on to assist the X-Men and Avengers through their various missions on the said island.

As seen in Barbie, Gosling's physique is more than enough to bring the fan-favorite character to life. Just give him long blonde hair, a good backstory that's suitable for modern times, and the actor can be a permanent fixture in the MCU, even without having his own solo film or series. If done correctly, both Ka-Zar and Gosling will greatly benefit during their time in this cinematic universe.

3. Sentry

There has been some buzz going around that the main antagonist for the upcoming Thunderbolts movie is someone powerful, resembles an evil Superman, and is essentially conflicted. Taking a look at the comics and there's only one character that fits the bill – Robert Reynolds, also known as Sentry.

The character was introduced during the 2000s as a forgotten hero that just regains his memories back. The thing is, Sentry is always besieged by an alternate personality called the Void, which always comes in conflict with his morally upright personality. Gosling's range will allow him to play both the Sentry and the Void in the MCU, not to mention his looks and physique can pull of a Superman-like character too. If Marvel ends up giving him that role and he does appear in Thunderbolts, expect minds to be blown all over the world with what can happen to the story.

2. Norman Osborn

After accomplishing a full trilogy, Spider-Man's nemesis hasn't been seen nor heard of yet in the MCU. This is a shame because Norman Osborn is a complex villain, not only for the web crawler but for the cinematic universe as a whole. In that regard, Gosling can come in and give fans what they want.

At this point in time, Gosling is already 42 years old. This means that if he gets cast into the role, the Barbie star can potentially play it for many years to come. Also, Tom Holland's Spider-Man gains an antagonist that can grow with the franchise. Marvel can go further too and make Gosling's Norman Osborn into a true villain for the MCU, as it was done in the comics when he replaced Nick Fury as the top cop in the world. Either way, good things are in store if Marvel does lock down the actor for this role.

1. Ghost Rider

Perhaps a better role for Gosling than Norman Osborn is to play Ghost Rider. Portrayed by Nicolas Cage back in the early 2000s, the Barbie star can take over the role and give it new life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He certainly has the looks to pull Johnny Blaze off as the studio can expand its supernatural offerings to the public. Marvel can even go a step further and make him play Danny Ketch, a different person who became the Spirit of Vengeance, and pair him off with Cage. If that project is given the green light, expect fans to lose their minds over it.

With Barbie generating tons of hype lately, Marvel must strike whilst the iron is hot on Gosling. If ever he does, these characters will definitely be a great fit for the actor.