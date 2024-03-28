Ryan Gosling (Barbie) has made a major career decision. He's starting a production company, General Admission, with ex-Apple Original Films executive Jessie Henderson. The news comes with an Amazon MGM Studios twist.
Deadline reported the news of Gosling and Henderson's new venture. Additionally, General Admission signed a three-year first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, giving them first dibs on the company's feature film projects for streaming and theatrical releases.
Per Deadline's report, “General Admission’s objective will be to collaborate with world class filmmakers to create bold theatrical and streaming events within all genres – fun, transportive entertainment for everyone.”
Ryan Gosling's new venture
Both parties seemed excited about the new venture.
“We are so thrilled that Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson will make Amazon MGM Studios the home of their new company, General Admission,” Amazon MGM Studios' Courtenay Valenti said. “As the name of their company conveys, these passionate and extraordinary filmmakers want to tell stories for audiences all over the world.
“Ryan Gosling is a truly singular artist who possesses boundless talent and creativity. We could not be more excited to make big, bold, signature movies with him. Everyone here at Amazon MGM Studios is not only inspired by Ryan and Jessie’s previous work as individual artists, but deeply energized by all that General Admission will create going forward,” she added.
“Ryan brings a unique and brilliant perspective to everything he does, and I’m so impressed by his vision as a producer,” said Jessie Henderson. “We’re both true movie lovers who want to create stories that stick in audiences’ heads and hearts, and feel very lucky to be working with Courtenay Valenti and the entire team at the studio whose exceptional taste and leadership inspires us.”
Ryan Gosling's comments
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have partners like Jessie Henderson and Courtenay Valenti in this endeavor,” Gosling added. “The gift of partnering with Jessie Henderson in General Admission is one that cannot be understated. I’m a huge fan of Jessie’s and the films she’s produced and developed. Her unique experience, intuition, work ethic, relationships, as well as the impressive road she’s paved for herself in both comedy and drama have led to a unique ability to make the rare films that combine both.
“It has been such a privilege to work with Courtenay Valenti on Barbie and our upcoming film Project Hail Mary. Her strong leadership; artistic instincts and clarity of vision make Courtenay a dream collaborator and one of proven expertise in the industry. From The Wizard of Oz to Rocky, MGM has made many of, not only my favorite films, but some of the greatest films of all time. I’m very excited about the future Courtenay and the team are building at Amazon MGM, and feel honored to be a part of the next chapter of this truly iconic studio.”
Ryan Gosling is an acclaimed actor and is fresh off his third Oscar nomination. He starred in Barbie, the biggest film of 2023, and was up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Ken. Gosling was previously nominated for his performances in Half Nelson and La La Land.
He is also known for his roles in The Big Short, The Nice Guys, Blade Runner 2049, and First Man. Coming up, Gosling will star with Emily Blunt in David Leitch's The Fall Guy.