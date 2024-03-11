The 2024 Oscars are done and over. There was an eclectic mix of everything imaginable: actors, directors, humor, and more. One standout of this year's award show was some notable performances.
Typically, the Grammys would be where you'd catch the best music acts, but the Academy Awards gave them a run for their money.
Music also made history this year. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? This is historic, considering it makes Eilish, 22, and O'Connell, 26, the youngest to win a second Oscar, LA Times reports. Before Sunday, they won in 2022 for their Bond theme, No Time to Die.
With all this said, what were the best performances of the night?
Here they are, ranked from worst to best. Although there were no worst performances—all of them were solid. However, we had to rank them somehow.
5. Becky G, The Fire Inside
Maybe it was because it was a short performance, but Becky G.'s time on stage won't get people talking the next day (like others on this list). It was good. She did a solid job hitting the right notes and delivered an exceptional show. Plus, the kids helped make it memorable.
Again, maybe it's because we wanted more, or it wasn't spectacular in the sense of special effects, but it landed in our five-spot.
4. Jon Batiste, It Never Went Away
Batiste is known as a multi-talented performer, but his version of this Oscar-nominated song didn't blow the audience away. Like Becky G, it was good. And the song has a deep meaning. It's from American Symphony, which follows the songwriter dealing with his wife's cancer, all while striving for a music career. Also, his performance included couples from movies broadcast on a screen behind him. This included Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes, and others.
This, too, was a short performance. But it was simple and well done—just Jon Batiste at a piano.
3. Scott George and the Osage Singers, Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)
Consisting of a large drum, singers and dancers in traditional attire made this performance meaningful. They were a big part of the night, especially since Killers of the Flower Moon was one of the nominated films based on Native Americans. They received a standing ovation and helped make the Oscars a success. It's not every day you get to hear such a unique display honoring America's heritage.
2. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, What Was I Made For?
We wrote about this performance of the Barbie song right after they finished their performance since it was so amazing. The Oscar-winning What Was I Made For? featured O'Connell at the piano and Eilish on the mic. They also had a background of stringed instruments that added an extra element to the beautiful rendition of the song.
When it was over, they received a standing ovation. It seemed to shock Eilish that it was so well-liked. She hugged her brother, and that was it.
1. Ryan Gosling, I'm Just Ken
The biggest surprise of the night was Ryan Gosling's performance of the song from Barbie, I'm Just Ken. Not only can the actor sing, but he can also perform — as in dance, move around the stage, and more. Gosling looked like a professional musician. But it wasn't only him that made this our top performance. Slash from Guns N' Roses and other Kins, such as Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa, joined him on stage. Plus, he had Barbie alum Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera sing, too. Even Martin Scorsese enjoyed the show.
This over-the-top performance will be remembered and talked about for a while.
With all of the top-notch performances at the 2024 Oscars, it will be hard to top next year. But we have no clue what the next batch of music will be as new films arrive. We'll see if they get better than I'm Just Ken.