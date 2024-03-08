When Ryan Gosling takes the stage on March 10 to perform the iconic Barbie power ballad, “I'm Just Ken,”at the Oscars, he'll be backed up by a lot of dancers.
Deadline is reporting that Gosling will be backed by 65 male dancers. This means it will become one of the Best Original Song performances in the history of the ceremony.
Raj Kapoor, one of the producers of the Oscars, teased the “big” performance.
“It's going to be a very big performance,” he said. “You'll see that. It is in rehearsal. I was down there yesterday, and there's a lot of fun to be had when you watch this number, but yea, I think we're going big. I'll say that. We're going big.”
Ryan Gosling's “I'm Just Ken” and Barbie
“I'm Just Ken” is the title character's marquee moment in Barbie. Gosling performs it with fellow Kens like Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir. It's unclear if those two will join Gosling on March 10 for the performance.
Ryan Gosling stars in Barbie as Ken. He is the boyfriend of Margot Robbie's Barbie, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after she begins questioning her mortality. Ken joins her on the journey and the two even make their way to the real world.
At the Oscars, Gosling is up for his third Oscar at this year's ceremony. He is up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Barbie. Gosling is one of eight nominations for the biggest film of 2023. This is his first Best Supporting Actress nomination. He was previously up for Best Actor for his performances in Half Nelson and La La Land.