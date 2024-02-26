Ryan Gosling will perform his Barbie power ballad, “I'm Just Ken,” at the Oscars after all.
The Daily Mail is reporting that Gosling will perform “I'm Just Ken” at the Oscars on March 10. While it seemed like a no-brainer, Gosling's status for the ceremony was in question for months.
Gosling may take the stage several times on March 10. He is up for Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony for Barbie as well.
Barbie, the biggest film of 2023, made over $1.4 billion at the box office. Additionally, the film is up for eight Oscars at this year's ceremony. This included Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, and Best Original Song for “I'm Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?” Notably, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not nominated for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively.
The film follows the titular doll (played by Robbie) after she has an existential crisis. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery and travels into the real world with Ken (Gosling). Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell also starred in the film.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is a three-time Oscar nominee. Before Barbie, he was nominated for his performances in Half Nelson and La La Land.
After gaining notoriety for his role on Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club, Gosling went on to star in the likes of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Goosebumps, The Believer, and The Notebook. Some of his other credits include Blue Valentine, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, First Man, and Blade Runner 2049.
Coming up, he will star in The Fall Guy by David Leitch (Bullet Train). The film is an adaptation of Glen A. Larson's ABC series of the same name from the '80s. Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Stephanie Hsu also star in the film.