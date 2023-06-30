Ryan Gosling brought a special person with him to his Barbie press day in Toronto: his sister Mandi. There, in an interview with ET Canada, Mandi praised her brother's “Kenergy” in the film. Gosling also had a few nice things to say about his sister.

“It felt like such a no-brainer to me,” said Mandi when she learned that Ryan Gosling would play Ken. “No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!”

“You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there,” she told her brother.

“Yeah, I didn’t know,” Gosling said, but Mandi cut in saying, “I know. You may not have. So you had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

“Wow. That’s beautiful, thanks,” Gosling said. “Well, she’s my original Barbie.”

Although, Mandi shared that she “never owned a Barbie.” And Gosling explained why: “Because she was too busy being Barbie. Oh, she was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school.”

“She had more meetings than classes,” he said. “It was Barbie land. When I got to set I was like, ‘This is just like my house.'”

When asked what it was like to “break the internet” as Ken, Gosling jokingly said: “Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice. We've been having so much fun making this movie, and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue.”