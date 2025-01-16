Hollywood is not big enough for Ryan Reynolds, and the actor is now taking over sports. Reynolds and Rob Elhenney are adding to their football club portfolio by purchasing the Colombian club La Equidad.

The Wrexham owners are a group of Hollywood elite including Eva Longoria, model Kate Upton, Giants P Justin Verlander, former NBA F Shawn Marion, and author Scott Galloway. According to GBN, Wrexhman owns 99 percent of the Bogota-based club.

The stadium can hold a capacity of 10,000 and marks one of their largest deals between Reynolds of owning La Equidad for $30 million (£24.5m).

What's Going On With Ryan Reynolds Now?

Reynolds has been wrapped up in headlines due to his wife, Blake Lively, going through a lawsuit against the “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni for alleged harassment on set. The Deadpool actor has been directly pulled into the lawsuit by Baldoni's team and is threatening to sue the actor for making fun of Baldoni in Reynolds's film last year.

Reynolds portrays a variant of Deadpool named “Nicepool,” during his other depiction of his character, he makes fun of the intimacy coordinators. Nicepool also makes jokes about how a woman should get her body back after giving birth.

Baldoni was accused of telling Lively's personal trainer to have her lose weight in “two weeks,” which was less than four months after she had given birth to her and Reynolds' fourth child. The suit also reportedly says that the “It Ends With Us” production initially wanted to forgo the union guidance to use intimacy coordinators on the project. Baldoni denied these allegations in her New York Times article.

The “Jane the Virgin” also refers to Lively and Reynolds as “untouchable” in the industry. The “It Ends With Us” actor also claims that Reynolds allegedly “aggressively berated” Baldoni for allegedly “fat shaming” Lively when the two were working on set.

Reynolds has not directly responded to Baldoni's accusations.