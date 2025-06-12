Following the surprising death of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, his fellow legends like Bob Dylan and the Beatles' Paul McCartney have paid tribute to the icon.

Dylan first posted on X, formerly Twitter. The news has seemingly hit him hard, and his post reflects that. “Heard the sad news about Brian today. and thought about all the years I've been listening to him and admiring his genius,” Dylan wrote. “Rest in peace[,] dear Brian.”

McCartney posted a statement on Instagram. The Beatles and the Beach Boys were making hit albums in the 60s. Despite the competition there may have been, McCartney seems to look up to Wilson.

“Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special,” praised McCartney. “The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him and was privileged to be around his bright[,] shining light for a little while. How we will continue without Brian Wilson, ‘God Only Knows.'”

Another member of the Beatles, Ringo Starr, also paid tribute to Wilson. He posted an image of him with the late Beach Boys singer and captioned the post, “God bless Brian Wilson. Peace and love to all his family.”

Article Continues Below

Brian Wilson's death

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Wilson's death was announced via social media. His official X account posted a statement announcing the news.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father[,] Brian Wilson[,] has passed away,” the post began. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family [grieves]. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

He is known as the genius behind the Beach Boys, which he co-founded. He served as the primary singer and songwriter of the group.

Brian Wilson had an impact on his fellow musicians, such as Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney. He will be missed, as their respective posts show.

The news of his passing comes in the midst of the Beach Boys' Sounds of Summer Tour. Their last show took place in Lowell, Massachusetts, on June 10, 2025. Their next show was set to take place on June 13, 2025, at The Town Hall in New York City, New York. However, it is unclear if they still intend to perform after Wilson's death.