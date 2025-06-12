Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball didn’t hold back during their recent GOAT Talk episode for Complex, where fashion and rap collided in hilarious fashion. The moment Kyle Kuzma’s viral 2021 pink sweater came up, the Ball brothers let it fly like they were back in Chino Hills, per Complex.

GELO didn’t hesitate. He threw the Raf Simons piece into the WOAT category, calling it out with zero hesitation. “Probably that long a*s pink shirt, or them dudes that be wearing them fishnets,” he joked. “I don’t get down with it.” The sweater in question—so big it could moonlight as a sleeping bag—has lived rent-free in NBA fashion lore ever since Kuzma first rocked it.

Lonzo added fuel to the flame, comparing Kuzma’s bold outfit to something out of a children's book fever dream. “Lowkey, the pink Kuz sweater was nasty as fuck. The Dr. Seuss joint,” he said, laughing. It was an off-the-cuff take that somehow captured the exact blend of cartoon and couture that made the sweater both infamous and iconic.

Kuzma caught strays and kept it moving

When Kuzma first stepped out in the oversized pink fit back in 2021, NBA players across the league immediately sounded off in his Instagram comments. LeBron James posted, “Ain’t no fu**ing way you wore that!!!” DeMarcus Cousins chimed in with, “Sh*t getting outta hand now,” while Michael Rapaport just asked, “My man WTF is you doing?”

Kuz took the flak on the chin and gave a simple explanation: “It’s cold out.”

The moment didn’t stop at comments. It inspired memes, think pieces, and even a limited-edition bobblehead. In a video from the night, Kuzma looked both cozy and sheepish, adjusting his sleeve to open the door like a kid hoping nobody talks about his new outfit too much.

Whether you hated it, laughed at it, or secretly loved it, there’s no denying that fit had impact. In a league where players have turned pregame tunnels into runways, Kyle Kuzma’s giant pink sweater is a loud, if strange, symbol of NBA fashion’s evolution. And with the Ball brothers keeping it alive in 2025, it's safe to say the saga of the sweater is far from over.