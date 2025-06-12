Jay-Z just took a major loss in the world of high-stakes sports betting. The billionaire mogul lost a $1 million NBA Finals bet after the Indiana Pacers pulled off a thrilling 116-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3, taking a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. That result officially ended any chance of Hov’s prediction, OKC taking down Indiana in five games, coming true.

The bold wager was placed through Fanatics Sportsbook, where Jay-Z reportedly backed the Thunder to win the Finals in exactly five games at +230 odds. Yahoo Sports’ Ben Fawkes took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the details of the wager.

“Jay-Z placed a $1 million wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Finals in five games at +230 odds at @FanaticsBook.”

After Indiana’s Game 3 victory, Jay-Z’s bet is mathematically toast. The Thunder vs. Pacers matchup has swung in favor of Indiana, with Game 4 on the horizon Friday. Led by Tyrese Haliburton (22 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds), the Pacers roared back in the fourth quarter, outscoring OKC 32-18. Key bench piece Bennedict Mathurin shined with a game-high 27 points, while Pascal Siakam chipped in 21.

Meanwhile, OKC—the Western Conference’s top seed—struggled to maintain momentum despite 26 points from Jalen Williams and 24 from 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Their inability to close late mirrored earlier playoff stumbles and now puts them in must-win territory to avoid a Finals collapse.

Jay-Z’s wager might’ve seemed risky, but it’s on-brand for the music and business icon. As a known investor in Fanatics Sportsbook and a longtime sports power player, Jay-Z’s ventures often blur the line between fan and mogul. From high-stakes blackjack nights to sports ownership ties, he’s always been in the thick of big bets.

Unfortunately for him, this time, the house wins. And unless the Thunder are able to complete a historic comeback, so does Indiana.