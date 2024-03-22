As if your local college basketball team winning the NCAA Tournament weren't exciting enough, now there's a chance Ryan Reynolds or John Krasinski could sweeten the deal by paying for you and a theater full of other fans in your city to see their new film IF on opening night.
The two blockbuster movie stars took to X/Twitter to reveal their own NCAA Men & Women bracket challenge, and their friendly wager at stake — the winner will buy out a theater in the winning team's city for fans to watch IF on opening night.
Ryan Reynolds posted, “The best bracket comes bearing gifts… IF my bracket beats @johnkrasinski, the winner will buy out a theater in the winning team’s city to watch @IFMovie on opening night.”
The best bracket comes bearing gifts… IF my bracket beats @johnkrasinski, the winner will buy out a theater in the winning team's city to watch @IFMovie on opening night.
— Ryan Reynolds
John Krasinski countered that message with his own, “IF only @VancityReynolds knew what he was getting into. Challenge accepted!!! @IFmovie.”
IF only @VancityReynolds knew what he was getting into. Challenge accepted!!! @IFmovie.
Terms: https://t.co/aDqT4EWhim https://t.co/YYe9K0gHTz pic.twitter.com/ROK60JPTuw
— John Krasinski
Both actors are known to be big sports fans (not that this has ever helped anyone with their NCAA brackets before). Krasinski is from the Boston area and throws support to teams from that region. Reynolds has famously chronicled his love of soccer in his FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, in which he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchase a Welsh football club.
Followers of Krasinski and Reynolds on social media are having fun pouring over the actors' NCAA picks.
“Thank you, John, for sending my hometown team UCONN to the final 4!” said one commenter regarding his men's bracket.
Another poster noticed Reynolds took fifth-seed Wisconsin to go all the way to the Final Four and wrote, “I had no idea Ryan Reynolds was such a big believer in Wisconsin sports, I respect it.”
Interestingly, both actors pick North Carolina to win it all in the men's tournament. On the women's side, Krasinski likes South Carolina to run the table, while Reynolds likes Iowa.
Looks like Krasinski has the edge in his bracket so far, with some fairly conservative picks and a few opportune upset predictions — such as going with 11th-seeded Oregon over 6th-seeded South Carolina and calling 11th-seeded Duquesne to beat 6th-seeded BYU.
Reynolds, meanwhile, took some big swings — picking 12th-seeded McNeese to go all the way to the Elite Eight. Sadly for Reynolds, McNeese was knocked off by Gonzaga in the first round, putting an end to that Cinderella prediction.
It'll be hard for the Deadpool star to bounce back from that on the men's bracket challenge, but perhaps his fortune will change with the women's tournament, with first round games just getting underway.
Looks like Reynolds is a Caitlin Clark fan, picking the Iowa generational superstar to lead her Hawkeyes all the way to the national championship. Krasinksi meanwhile likes South Carolina fending off UCLA to take the women's tournament.
And if Ryan Reynolds or John Krasinski didn't pick your local team to win either tournament, at least you'll have a chance to see their new movie IF on their dime if you're lucky enough to get one of the tickets to the theater they buy out!