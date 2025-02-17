Amid all of the drama between Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds seemingly responded to the beef during SNL's 50th anniversary episode.

While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were delivering a monologue during the SNL 50th anniversary episode, Reynolds stood up to ask a question. After asking how he was doing, Reynolds responded, “Great. Why? What have you heard?”

His sheepish response was seemingly poking fun at all of the drama surrounding his wife, Lively, who was sitting next to him during the SNL episode. She stared directly at him upon his response to Fey and Poehler's question.

How Taylor Swift fits into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's drama

While the Lively-Baldoni drama does not directly involve Swift, the “Cruel Summer” singer was dragged into it. Lively and Baldoni have been entrenched in a legal battle over It Ends With Us, and the latter alleges that Lively referred to Swift as one of her “dragons.”

The other “dragon” was her husband, Reynolds. Lively allegedly used Swift's name to threaten Baldoni, which upset the singer. Sources said that Swift has no involvement in the case, and she has refrained from talking about it.

However, it had a ripple effect on their relationship. Swift was not involved in the movie (aside from one of her songs being used in the marketing), thus she had no reason to be brought up by Lively. In turn, their relationship has been fractured.

Lively was not seen attending Super Bowl 59 with Swift. Last year, they sat together during the game. This year, Swift was there with the Haim sisters and Travis Kelce's family.

Hopefully, there will be a resolution soon with the case. Baldoni and Lively both starred in It Ends With Us, which grossed over $350 million worldwide at the box office.

Baldoni directed It Ends With Us, while Christy Hall wrote the script. It is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. However, the drama surrounding Lively and Baldoni has overtaken any other narrative surrounding the movie.

Who is Ryan Reynolds?

Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, is an actor best known for playing the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. He started his career with roles in Hillside, Two Guys and a Girl, National Lampoon's Van Wilder, Waiting, and The Proposal.

He then appeared in comic book movies Blade: Trinity and Green Lantern. Reynolds first played Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.

Reynolds would return to the role with a comic-accurate iteration in 2016's Deadpool. He also served as a producer of the movie. He has since starred in two sequels, most recently Deadpool & Wolverine, in 2018 and 2024, respectively.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office hit. It teamed Reynolds with Hugh Jackman, who was returning as Wolverine after nearly seven years away from the part. He last appeared as Wolverine in James Mangold's Logan, which served as a bookend for his character.

His other notable credits include Detective Pikachu, 6 Underground, The Croods, Free Guy, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Red Notice, The Adam Project, and Spirited. In 2024, he starred in John Krasinski's IF as well.