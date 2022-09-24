Ryan Tannehill’s offensive line take a massive hit with Taylor Lewan injury update

The Tennesse Titans 2022 season has not gotten off to the best of starts. They were upset in Week 1 by the New York Giants before getting demolished in Week 2 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. It looks like things won’t be getting better anytime soon either for Ryan Tannehill and company, as they have just been dealt a massive blow on their offensive line in the form of a serious injury to starting left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Lewan suffered a knee injury on the Titans first offensive play of the game against the Bills and did not ever end up returning, signaling that he could be set to miss an extended period of time with the injury. Turns out that Lewan will end up missing the rest of the regular season for Tennessee, which is a crushing blow to a team that is desperately hoping to turn things around after a rough start to the season.

This is the way it was heading. The #Titans lose Taylor Lewan for the season. https://t.co/6D1dD38trO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2022

Losing Lewan will hurt a Tennessee team that has already gotten off to a slow start this season. Lewan is one of the best left tackles in the game, and he has been a crucial piece of the Titans passing game and rushing attack throughout the past few seasons. Considering how bad the Titans offense has looked this season both in the air and on the ground, this loss cannot be overstated.

Behind Lewan on the depth chart is Dennis Daley, who is at least a serviceable backup. But still, it’s clear that he isn’t the same player that Lewan is. Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense have been reeling to start the season, and it looks like things could end up getting worse before they get better now that Lewan is out for the rest of the season.