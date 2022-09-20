Taylor Lewan carted off the field with apparent knee injury

It’s going to be an even tougher game for Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans Tuesday night against the Buffalo Bills, as they might have just lost star left tackle Taylor Lewan for the rest of the contest. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, Lewan has been taken off the field with what seems to be a lower-body injury.

#Titans LT Taylor Lewan was carted to the locker room with a knee injury and is questionable to return to tonight’s game vs. Buffalo. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2022

It’s not always a good sign for a player if he couldn’t walk to the locker room under his own power, which is the case for Taylor Lewan in the Bills game. However, he has yet to be ruled out of the contest, as of this writing. However, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided an update that Taylor Lewan is questionable to return.

It's a knee injury for Taylor Lewan and his return is questionable. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022

Taylor Lewan is an integral part of the Titans’ offense, as he’s among the chief protectors of Tannehill. With Lewan out. Not having him on the field is detrimental to the Titans’ offense, but Tennessee can’t also rush him back and risk aggravating his injury. It’s also worrisome to hear that Taylor Lewan is dealing with a knee issue, as he suffered a torn ACL in 2020 that landed him on the injured reserve. He only played five games in the 2020 NFL season and just 13 in the 2021 campaign.

The hope of course for the Titans is that the 31-year-old Taylor Lewan did not suffer anything serious. They might need a few tests after the game on Lewan before making an official designation for the veteran.