The world of golf regularly waits 2 years to wait for the start of the Ryder Cup. This battle between the top U.S. professionals and their counterparts from Europe is always considered an elite golf event. The two sides have gotten together once again in Italy, and the first day of competition was dominated thoroughly by the Europeans.

Through the first 8 matches, the Europeans have a 6 1/2-1 1/2 lead. European golfers rolled to a 4-0 sweep in the Friday morning Foursomes session, The team of Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton defeated Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns by a 4 and 3 margin, and the team of Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg registered the same margin over Americans Brian Harman and Max Homa.

Ryder Cup veteran Rory McIlroy has more experience in the event than any of his teammates. He teamed with Tommy Fleetwood and those two rolled to a 2 and 1 victory over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The Europeans went 1-0-3 in the afternoon Four-Ball competition. McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick rolled to a 5 and 3 victory over Schauffele and Colin Morikawa. However, it looked like the Americans would win the other 3 matches until the European teams rallied to halve all of those battles.

It is only the second time the U.S. failed to win a match in a single day at the Ryder Cup. The other time was the infamous final day of the 2010 competition that saw the U.S. gain just a half-point as the Europeans rallied to win the competition.

This is the first time a team failed to win a single match on the opening day of the competition since the Europeans were blanked in 1947.