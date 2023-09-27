Ryder Cup weekend is here! This post will continue our PGA Tour Odds series with a Ryder Cup prediction and pick. We have already told you how to watch the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup is one of the more fun weekends of golf all year. It takes place every other year, and the United States took home the victory in 2021. This year, the event will take place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. The course is a par-71, and creates a lot of drama in match play. There should be plenty of risk/reward shots throughout the weekend. The two teams are built with different styles of golfers, and there should be a lot of excitement within the event. With the alternate shot, and best ball rounds, there is going to be a lot of fun matches to watch early in the morning.

Ryder Cup Teams

USA Captain: Zach Johnson

USA Team: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harmon, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Europe Captain: Luke Donald

Europe Team: Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert McIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka

Here are the Ryder Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Ryder Cup Odds

Europe: +100

USA: +110

Tie: +1000

Why team USA will win the Ryder Cup

Team USA is going to put a lot of pressure on Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele to carry the load. There are some other good golfers on the team, though. USA has a lot of depth, and they will need it bad in this event. Marco Simone is going to be physically demanding, and very tough for a golfer to compete to the best of their abilities in every event. Homa, Koepka, Clark, and Spieth are all great golfers. That depth is going to play a big difference. If Scheffler and Schauffele are off their game, the others will pick up the slack.

Team USA has a couple pairings on their side that will fair very well in the event. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas are two of the better teams in this event. They have had a lot of success in the Ryder Cup, and Schauffele and Cantlay pair up for the Zurich Classic, as well. You can almost guarantee points from these pairings, so it will just depend on the others to pick up some of the other points.

Why team Europe will win the Ryder Cup

Home-course advantage. Europe has not lost a Ryder Cup they hosted since 1993. Hosts in general have won seven of the past eight Ryder Cups. The European teams knows this course well. Marco Simone hosted the DP World Tour Italian Open, and multiple golfers on the Europe side have done well there. Hojgaard, McIntyre, Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, McIlroy, and Hatton have all had success at this golf course. Europe will know when to go for it, when to lay-up, when to use driver off the tee or iron, and much more. They should use that to their advantage and be able to get a leg up on their competition.

Final Ryder Cup prediction and pick

This is going to be a fun event to watch, and it is going to come down to who hits more fairways and greens. Both teams have their own strengths and weaknesses, and those will show once it comes time to tee-off for the start of the tournament. It is tough to bet against team USA, but the home-course advantage is hard to ignore. Europe has not lost in Europe since 1993, and that will not end in this event. I am going to take Europe to win the Ryder Cup.

Final Ryder Cup prediction and pick: Europe (+100)