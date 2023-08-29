On Tuesday morning, Zach Johnson announced his six captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, thus completing the squad that will attempt to win on European soil for the first time in three decades.

And what a squad it is.

Even before Johnson made his selections, at least one of which will likely be criticized at length, the U.S. team was stacked with the six automatic qualifiers, those being world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, recent Open Championship winner Brian Harman, past FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, world No. 7 Max Homa, and Tour Championship runner-up Xander Schauffele.

On Tuesday, Johnson added five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, two-time major winners Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, four-time Ryder Cup participant Rickie Fowler, and WGC-Match Play winner Sam Burns.

So, who exactly will Luke Donald have on his European Ryder Cup team to compete with that stacked group? Well, that's actually yet to be determined.

The four players we do know who will compete for the Europeans when the 2023 Ryder Cup begins on September 29 in Italy are two-time major winner and current world No. 3 Jon Rahm, four-time major winner and current world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, newly-crowned FedEx Cup champ and current world No. 4 Viktor Hovland, who just torched the field at East Lake, and six-time European Tour winner and current world No. 13 Tyrrell Hatton.

So Donald is certainly off to a good start in his first run as Ryder Cup captain, with three of the top four players in the world and four of the top 13.

As for the final two automatic spots on the European Ryder Cup team, those will be decided at the conclusion of this week's European Masters, which is being contested at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

For those unaware, automatic qualifying for the Europeans is different than the system used for the Americans, as three come via a World Points list, with the other three determined by the European Ryder Cup points list.

Once those final two automatic spots are confirmed, Donald will make his six captain's picks next Monday, September 4. So, who will be joining Rahm, McIlroy, Hovland, and Hatton on Team Europe? Let's take a quick look at the contenders.

The top contenders for Luke Donald's 2023 European Ryder Cup team

As it pertains to the aforementioned European points list, Robert MacIntyre, who narrowly missed out on the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, currently sits in third position behind McIlroy and Rahm and will lock up a spot with a good showing this weekend.

Right behind MacIntyre are Yannik Paul and Adrian Meronk, who have the best shot to surpass MacIntyre and then wouldn't have to rely on Luke Donald using one of his captain's picks. Also technically able to nab the spot are Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Adrian Otaegui.

How the European Team looks heading into the final week of qualification 📈 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) August 29, 2023

As it pertains to the World Points list, the two players below McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland, and Hatton are Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. No matter how it gets done, whether automatically or by way of captain's picks, both will unquestionably be a part of the European Ryder Cup team come Monday.

Per the official Ryder Cup website, Fleetwood currently owns the final spot but has opted out of the European Masters. Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, is teeing it up this weekend and can surpass his fellow Englishman if he finishes in solo seventh or better.

Beyond the names already listed, Luke Donald will have several great players from whom to choose for his six captain's picks, a group that includes past major champions Shane Lowry and Justin Rose. Current world No. 23 Sepp Straka is also an option and is essentially a lock at this point.

Zach Johnson and his stacked U.S. squad will know soon enough who they'll be battling in a month's time.

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place from September 29 through October 1 near Rome and will be contested at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.