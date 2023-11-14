McIlroy confirmed that he and LaCava have since been in contact and are trying to move on from the altercation.

Rory McIlroy provided more context on his Ryder Cup row with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava which was a major storyline during the final day of the competition in late September. As it turns out, McIlroy's good friend Tiger Woods tried to play peacemaker during the incident.

LaCava's actions on the final hole during a fourball match between McIlroy/Matthew Fitzpatrick and Cantlay/Wyndham Clark rubbed the Northern Irishman the wrong way, with the incident leaking into the parking lot following Day 2 action at the Ryder Cup.

“Here's what angered me,” McIlroy said, via the Irish Independent. “My relationship with Cantlay is average at best. We don't have a ton in common and see the world quite differently.

“But when I saw he was getting stick on the 17th and 18th greens, I tried to quiet the crowd for him. And I don't think Fitz [Matt Fitzpatrick] and I were afforded the same opportunity to try and hole those putts to halve the match.”

After Cantlay drilled back-t0-back birdie putts on the final two holes to give the American team a crucial full point, LaCava's celebration went a little too long for McIlroy's liking and the latter made that clear. Following the match, McIlroy had a heated exchange with several members of the American team.

LaCava used to caddie Tiger Woods and the two are still close friends. McIlroy said that Woods left him several messages trying to calm him down to which he replied: “It will be fine — long day — just want to go to bed.'”

Rory McIlroy did confirm that he and LaCava have since been in contact and are trying to move on from the altercation. McIlroy did sling a derogatory slur toward Patrick Cantlay during this latest interview though, which may hurt the situation more than help it.