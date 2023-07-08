Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA has finally spoken out about the honor bestowed upon him by A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who named their baby boy RZA. In an interview with CNN, the artist expressed his gratitude and described it as a “great honor.” He acknowledged that the name RZA is not just a personal identifier but a symbol of strength and inspiration that resonates with others beyond his own household, HiphopDX reports.

Legendary rapper RZA says "it’s an honor" to be inspiration behind Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s baby namehttps://t.co/yhG47whirD — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) July 8, 2023

The New York rapper emphasized that the name holds significance beyond himself, and he saluted Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their family for bestowing the name upon their son. He considered it a privilege to know that another generation acknowledges and draws inspiration from the name RZA. He stated, “RZA is only a name, it's a title,” indicating the profound impact it carries.

A$AP Rocky had previously shared photos and videos of their son on Instagram, revealing the name RZA and paying tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan with the caption, “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.” The Daily Mail had also reported obtaining the baby boy's birth certificate, which confirmed his full name as RZA Athelston Mayers, with Rocky's birth name being Rakim Athelston Mayers.

Beyond his role as a namesake, the Wu-Tang member has also been a father figure to aspiring young rappers. Weather Park, the son of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, spoke about seeking guidance from the RZA on various subjects, including meditation, mental health, and personal growth. Park praised him for his wisdom and willingness to provide support, highlighting the significant impact the Wu rapper has had on his life.