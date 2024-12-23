ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference face off as the Buffalo Sabres visit the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Sabres come into the game at 11-19-4 on the year, which is last place in the Atlantic Division. They have lost 13 straight games, and the slump has the Sabres considering trade options. In their last game, they faced the Boston Bruins. Charlie Coyle got the scoring starting on a goal in the first period, but JJ Peterka would tie the game on the power play in the second. Still, Morgan Geekie broke the tie with under two minutes left in the game, and the Bruins would add an empty net goal on their way to a 3-1 victory over the Sabres.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 13-14-7 on the year, which is seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have just two wins in their last five games, and the Islanders are also considering trade opportunities. Still, they are coming off a great game with the Maple Leafs. Maxim Tsyplakov started the scoring with a goal early in the first period. The Islanders would add two more in the period to make it 3-1. The Maple Leafs got one back on a William Nylander goal in the second, but three third-period goals for the Islanders gave them the 6-3 victory.

Here are the Sabres-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Islanders Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +132

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Sabres vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Sabres features Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, who share the team lead in points this year. Tuch comes into the game with nine goals and 16 assists on the season, with four assists on the power play. He also has three shorthanded goals this year. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson leads the team in goals this year He has scored 16 goals, and added nine assists for his 25 points. Further, he has two goals and three assists on the power play. Jason Zucker rounds out the top line, as he is fourth on the team in points, with eight goals and 14 assists. He also has three goals and five assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, JJ Peterka comes in on the second line. He has ten goals and 14 assists, good for this on the team in points. The Sabres also get solid production from the blue line. Owen Power leads the team in assists, coming in with five goals and 17 assists this year. Meanwhile, Rasmus Dahlin has six goals and 13 assists, but has been dealing with injuries and could miss this game.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders. He is 10-10-4 on the year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has struggled as of late, having a save percentage below .900 in each of the last four games.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islander's top point scorer this year is Anders Lee. Lee is currently playing on the third line. He has scored 13 goals and 14 assists this year, good for 27 total points. He has three goals and two assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Mathew Barzal, who has played in just 13 games this year. He has three goals and three assists in those games. On the second line, Bo Horvat is second on the team in points. He has nine goals and 16 assists this year.

Kyle Palmieri leads the first line with 11 goals and 13 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Brock Nelson. He has 10 goals and 10 assists on the year.

The Islanders are expected to be shooting on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He is 8-11-3 on the year with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. HE has been on the losing end of nine straight stars. Further, he has been pulled in each of his last two starts, giving up ten goals on his last 34 shots.

Final Sabres-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Sabres are struggling on defense this year, sitting 27th in the NHL in goals against per game. They are also scoring just 2.82 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Islanders are tied for 18th in the NHL in goals against per game, while scoring 2.65 goals per game. With how much the Sabres are struggling, expect the Islanders to score well in this one and get the win.

Final Sabres-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders ML