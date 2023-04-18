It has been just a few days since the 2023 NBA Playoffs started, but they have already produced some memorable moments. Particularly, the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors is emerging as one of the best so far. With Sacramento set to travel to San Francisco to play on Thursday, it means it is time for some Kings Game 3 bold predictions.

The Kings had one of the most surprising campaigns of the 2022-23 season. The team finished 48-34 and secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Most importantly, Sacramento clinched a playoff spot for the first time after a 16-year hiatus.

On the other side of the matchup, the reigning champions Warriors had many ups and downs in the regular season. Still, with a 44-38 record, they managed to secure the final direct playoff spot in the West.

In Game 1 of the series, Sacramento won in dramatic fashion by 126-123 at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday. The team followed that performance with another victory, this time 114-106 thanks to a 41-point second quarter.

At least two-way Andrew Wiggins is back for the playoffs, right? His superlative effort highlights reactions from the Warriors' frustratingly familiar Game 2 loss the Kings. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/ik7CM6eMuX — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 18, 2023

While being down 2-0 is unusual territory for this Golden State core, the series is now moving to Chase Center. A change of scenery could play a big role in the next two matchups between the organizations.

With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Sacramento Kings for Game 3 of their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

3. Sacramento has problems stopping Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

It is no secret the Splash Brothers have been a crucial part of Golden State’s success in recent years. Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had big seasons and should play a big role in Game 3.

In the regular season, Curry averaged a team-best 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds. He shot 49.3% from the field, 42.7% from the 3-point line and 91.5% from the charity stripe. So far in the playoffs, Curry is putting up 29 points. but shooting just 33.3% from long distance and has 10 total turnovers.

Thompson recorded 21.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists in the regular season. He made 43.6% of his field goals, 41.2% of his 3-pointers and 87.9% of his free throws. In two games this postseason, Thompson is averaging 21 points with 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists while hitting 41.7% of his shots beyond the arc.

With the Warriors hoping to turn the series around, they will need everything they can get from the duo. Luckily for them, the Splash Brothers are no strangers to big games. The bold prediction is that Sacramento will have a tough time containing both of them. Even if the Kings defend one of Curry and Thompson well, the other could certainly be on fire.

As for the Kings, they have a trio that cannot be taken for granted. De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis are coming off the best years of their careers, and even if Fox and Monk are in the postseason for the first time, they do not seem afraid of the moment.

In Game 1, Fox and Monk had 38 and 32 points, respectively. They became just the second pair of teammates to score 30-plus points each in their playoff debut.

Sabonis, who even received some MVP buzz late in the season, had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds to open the series but went 5-for-17 from the field. He then followed it with 24 points and nine boards on Monday on 8-for-12 shooting.

While the trio does not have the same postseason experience as most of Golden State’s roster, they are showing they are not afraid of the moment. The bold prediction is that Fox, Monk and Sabonis will combine for 70-plus points in Game 3. Should that happen, the Kings should remain in the game throughout the night.

1. This will be at most a 10-point game

Based on what the first two encounters showed, this series has the potential to be one of the best in recent memory. From back-and-forth clutch baskets to even physical altercations, Sacramento and Golden State should continue having big moments on Thursday.

The Warriors are the favorites to win Game 3 despite the early 2-0 deficit, according to FanDuel. Currently, the spread is -7, which is larger than some other matchups this week.

One thing that could play a role this time is the home-court advantage for Golden State. In the regular season, the team went just 11-30 on the road. However, the Warriors had one of the best home records in the league, going 33-8 at Chase Center.

The bold prediction is that Game 3 should be another must-see event with it being decided by at most 10 points. Fans should expect high-scoring performances by stars from both teams and a loud arena. Also, it would not be a surprise if this one needs overtime to determine a winner.