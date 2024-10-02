Anjali Ranadive, the daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, recently shared a significant moment in her personal life: she is dating former NBA player Jeremy Lamb. The former general manager of the Stockton Kings, the Kings‘ G League affiliate, made the relationship public via an Instagram post, Thespun reports. In the heartfelt snapshot, the couple shares a kiss, and Anjali captions it with “My pack” along with a heart emoji, referencing the foundation she founded in 2013, Jaws and Paws.

Jaws and Paws serves as a sanctuary for wolf-dogs and focuses on wolf conservation, all managed by women. This initiative highlights Anjali's passion for animal welfare, showcasing her dedication beyond the basketball world. While it's unclear when exactly Anjali and Lamb began dating, both went “Instagram official” in the same week, suggesting their romance is blossoming.

Jeremy Lamb's NBA Journey and New Chapter

Jeremy Lamb, who recently announced his retirement from the NBA, spent his last season with the Sacramento Kings after averaging 7.8 points per game during the 2021-22 season. His pro career spanned ten years, beginning with the Houston Rockets, who selected him as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Throughout his career, Lamb played for several teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers, and he also made a mark in the G League with teams like the Tulsa 66ers. He won an NCAA championship in 2011 while at UConn alongside notable players like Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier.

After being waived by the Kings, Lamb played for the Stockton Kings, where he encountered an unfortunate setback—an ankle injury that ended his season early. His connection with Anjali may have deepened during their time together in the G League, especially since she served as the general manager during his stint with the team.

Jeremy Lamb's retirement marks a new chapter for him, and fans might expect to see him cheering for the Kings at games, as he has a unique connection to the franchise. Anjali's recent transition from her role with the Stockton Kings to pursuing a Ph.D. and focusing on her nonprofit work indicates her ambition to create positive changes in various sectors, including basketball and animal welfare.

As their relationship develops, both Anjali and Jeremy seem poised to embark on exciting journeys in their personal and professional lives, blending the worlds of sports and philanthropy. Anjali's affection is evident, as she affectionately commented on Lamb's Instagram post, stating, “I love you tater,” accompanied by several heart-eyed emojis.