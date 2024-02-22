Kim Kardashian is beaming with pride as her 8-year-old son, Saint West, showcased his impressive basketball skills during a recent game in Los Angeles, Hotnewhiphop reports. Last Friday night, the star mother cheered on from the stands as Saint displayed his talent on the court, drawing comparisons to NBA sensation Ja Morant with his stellar performance.
Saint West on the court 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PjXDGvTlw8
— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 19, 2024
Dressed in a stylish black and white Balenciaga x Adidas ensemble, representing her new role as ambassador for the luxury fashion house, Kardashian couldn't contain her excitement as she shared Saint's highlights on her Instagram Stories. Despite the occasional paparazzi controversy, Saint's prowess on the basketball court proved undeniable, with his transition play and pull-up shooting turning heads and earning him praise from fans and spectators alike.
Saint isn't the only one in the family with basketball aspirations. Kim's eldest daughter, North West, recently showcased her dribbling skills in a TikTok video, eliciting laughter and admiration from followers. North has expressed her ambitions to pursue basketball along with other creative endeavors, including visual arts, rap, and potentially taking over her parents' businesses, SKIMS and Yeezy.
However, amidst the joy of Saint's sporting achievements, tensions in the co-parenting relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surfaced once again. At the LA-based event, where Saint's game took place, Kim Kardashian and Kanye arrived separately and sat apart after Kim reportedly took offense to some of Kanye's comments. This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing complexities of their relationship, as they navigate their roles as co-parents to their four children.
The dynamics of their family dynamic continue to draw attention and speculation from fans and media alike as they navigate the challenges of co-parenting while balancing their individual endeavors and public personas.