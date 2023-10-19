New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be seeing a different rotation on the team's offensive line with mainstays James Hurst and Ryan Ramczyk out tonight vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Andrus Peat will fill in for Hurst at left tackle and Cam Erving has been elevated from the practice squad to play Ramczyk's usual position at right tackle according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

In other Saints offensive line news, former first round pick Trevor Penning is not starting for the team on Thursday Night Football. It remains to be seen how the offensive line as a collective unit will perform, especially since the Saints offense has been disappointing so far this season.

For the Saints, tonight's game is significant as they're 3-3 and third in the NFC South behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Especially with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a game-time decision, the Saints could take advantage if the former Clemson signal-caller can't play due to a knee sprain.

Not only will they need better play from their offensive line without key starters, but quarterback Derek Carr will need to improve as so far, he's thrown for 1,299 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. There's no doubt he has the weapons in talented, young receiver Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and a returning Alvin Kamara from his three-game suspension to start the season.

It's still a long season as it's not solely about how you start, but it is about how you finish. If they can get by the Jaguars at home tonight, they have the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears next, which are two teams in flux at the moment.