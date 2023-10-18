The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-3) for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video! This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Jaguars-Saints prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jaguars are off to a great start this season. They are 4-2, and two of those wins came in London. Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns, and he has thrown just three interceptions. Travis Etienne Jr. has rushed for 451 yards, and five touchdowns. On the defensive side of things, Josh Allen has seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. As a team, the Jaguars have created 15 turnovers, and they have 15 total sacks to go along with 26 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

The Saints are .500, and they have been pretty inconsistent. Derek Carr has thrown for 1,299 yards, and five touchdowns this season. Alvin Kamara is the leading rusher with 199 yards, but as a team, the Saints rush for just 3.4 yards per carry. Carl Granderson leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and seven tackles for a loss. The Saints have 13 sacks as a team, and eight interceptions.

Here are the Jaguars-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Saints Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1.5 (-115)

New Orleans Saints: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 39.5 (-118)

Under: 39.5 (-104)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Saints Week 7

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars have been playing some very good defense, and that is especially in the ground game. The Saints have not been able to get anything going on the ground, so they will be relying on their pass game. The Jaguars put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and their secondary does a pretty good job locking down the opposing team. Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Rashid Shaheed are all good receivers for the Saints. The Jaguars secondary has a tough matchup, but they should be up to it. If the Jaguars can lock down the Saints passing game, they should be able to cover this spread.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints need to be able to up some points against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has given up a more than 21 points just once in the six games played. With that said, the Saints may not need to score more than 21 points to win this game. Trevor Lawrence went down with a knee injury last week, and he is very questionable to play Thursday night. If Lawrence is not able to play, the Jaguars are going to have a lot of trouble scoring. With that said, the Saints could cover this spread with just three touchdowns.

If Lawrence does play, the Saints will need to get their ground game going. It is going to be very tough for the Saints to get anything going through the air. This means rushing for just 3.4 yards per carry will not cut it. Jacksonville has been able to shut down the run this season, but the Saints need to get Kamara going. If they do that, the Saints will cover the spread.

Final Jaguars-Saints Prediction & Pick

This is going to come down to whether or not the Trevor Lawrence plays. The Jaguars are optimistic about it, but you never know until gametime. I am going to error on the side of caution and assume Lawrence does not play. I will take the Saints to cover the spread at home with Lawrence out with a knee injury.

Final Jaguars-Saints Prediction & Pick: Saints -1.5 (-105), Under 39.5 (-104)