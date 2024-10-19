With the New Orleans Saints on a brutal five-game losing streak, questions are arising about the possibility of the team trading away veterans for picks. Running back Alvin Kamara took to social media to reject the idea that he was seeking a trade out of New Orleans.

“I ain request a trade.. so that’s a lie. I’m in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville.. #WhoDat”

The Saints aren't expecting quarterback Derek Carr to be available to return until Week 9 because of his oblique injury. Wide receiver Rasid Shaheed has been ruled out for the rest of the season after requiring surgery to repair his meniscus. Cornerback Paulson Adebo is out for the year after breaking his leg against the Denver Broncos. WR Chris Olave did not clear concussion protocol and sat out Week 7.

There's not a lot going right for the Saints.

The Saints on the wrong side of momentum

Remember after Week 2 when we were all blown away with the resurgent New Orleans Saints? That didn't last long.

At halftime of their eventual 33-10 loss to the Broncos, Richard Sherman went in on the Saints during a segment via Awful Announcing.

“I'm confused. I'm perplexed. I don't get it,” Sherman said. “[The Saints] don't want to tackle. They don't want to make plays. These are good players. Tyrann Mathieu is a good player… the easiest interception of his life, he drops it. I see guys not giving effort to get to the ball carrier, to make tackles. Like, I don't understand this. It seems like they want to get their coach fired. That's the effort they're playing with.”

After the game, Kamara shared that he'd never seen it this bad with the fans, via Jeff Duncan on X.

“I've been here 8 years and I've never seen the Dome clear out like that. And I can't blame them. They're fed up,” Kamara said.

Something came undone before Derek Carr's injury. The Saints took advantage of a bad Carolina Panthers team in Week 1, and maybe the Cowboys weren't prepared to slow down the run game. Since then, five straight losses have derailed the season, and it's fair for head coach Dennis Allen to be right back on the hot seat. After last week's game, he said he wasn't worried about his job, per Saints' beat reporter Nick Underhill.

And why isn't he? Even if Kamara didn't ask to be traded, it's fair for him to be on the trade block. This franchise needs a fire sale and to hit the reset button once and for all.

The Saints travel to Los Angeles in Week 8 to face the Chargers on Sunday, October 27 at 4:05 p.m. EST.