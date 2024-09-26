After an incredibly hot start in which the New Orleans Saints made history by scoring the fourth-most points ever in the first two games of a season, the team fell back to earth in Week Three. The Saints hung 47 points on the Carolina Panthers in a season-opening win before crushing the Cowboys by 23 points in Week Two. However, a meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday cost the team a chance at starting off 3-0.

New Orleans lost 15-12 to the Eagles in Week Three. In addition to throwing away the chance to open the season undefeated through three games, the Saints also suffered a number of injuries to key players – none more important than Alvin Kamara, who sat out Wednesday’s practice with hip and rib ailments.

Fortunately, the Saints' five-time Pro Bowl running back was able to return to practice on Thursday, per Around the NFL on X.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara returned to practice in advance of Week Four’s showdown with the Falcons

Kamara has run wild this season, racking up 285 rushing yards on 61 caries while adding 10 receptions for an additional 132 yards. His 417 total yards leads the NFL and he’s tied for the league lead for touchdowns by a running back with Kyren Williams and Saquon Barkley. All three have four rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

Kamara was particularly impressive in the Saints' Week Two drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys. The beating New Orleans handed Dallas was so severe the FEMA issued an alert calling it a “major disaster.” While that was a joke gone wrong, for which FEMA quickly apologized, the Saints utterly destroyed the Cowboys. Kamara had 20 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, adding two receptions for 65 more yards and a score through the air. His 180-total yard, four-touchdown day helped lead New Orleans to a decisive 44-19 victory.

The Saints head to Atlanta for a Week Four showdown with their NFC South rivals the Falcons on Sunday. New Orleans hopes to rebound from a poor showing at home against the Eagles in Week Three. A healthy Kamara would go a long way toward helping the team’s chances of improving to 3-1 to start the season.