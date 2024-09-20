The New Orleans Saints laid a brutal beatdown on the Dallas Cowboys in Week Two. The 44-19 thrashing continued a trend for the team, as the Saints have started the season 2-0, scoring more than 40 points in consecutive weeks. However, Sunday’s trouncing of the Cowboys was unique as New Orleans’ utter destruction of Dallas triggered a Federal Emergency Management Agency alert.

After the Saints crushed the Cowboys, FEMA declared a “major disaster” for the state of Texas, according to The Times-Picayune’s Patrick MaGee. The headline of an email sent by FEMA to members of the press Thursday read, “President Daniel Largues Declares Major Disaster After Saints Beat Cowboys in Dallas,” per The Times-Picayune. The email hilariously continued, “FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Texas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 15, 2024.”

While New Orleans wrecked Dallas on Sunday, the demolition was only figurative. Recognizing the mistake, FEMA sent a second message that read, “Today, the FEMA Press Office inadvertently sent an email to be used for training purposes only… We apologize for any inconvenience,” per The Times-Picayune.

The Saints may not technically qualify as a natural disaster but they’ve certainly been an unwelcome sight for opposing teams. Derek Carr has experienced a career resurgence to start his second season in New Orleans. The 11-year veteran has 443 passing yards and five touchdowns with one interception through two games this season. He’s leading the league in touchdown percentage (12.8), yards per attempt (11.4), passer rating (142.4) and QBR (96.2).

Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara have the Saints rolling like thunder

While Carr has impressed with his impossibly hot start to the season, running back Alvin Kamara might be having an even more remarkable campaign. The eight-year pro has posted 290 total yards and five touchdowns in just two games this season.

The Saints crushed the Panthers 47-10 in Week One before hanging 44 points on the Cowboys in Week Two. The team’s 91 total points through the first two games has them tied for the fourth-most in NFL history. New Orleans was a mere four points away from the most ever in that timeframe.

Just about the only negative thing to happen to the Saints so far this year is Carr getting fined $14,000 for his Michael Jackson touchdown celebration. But actually, that was totally worth it.

The Saints will face the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday as they hope to keep rolling and move to 3-0. The Eagles look to bounce back from a heartbreaker on Monday Night Football, when the Atlanta Falcons pulled off the last minute victory thanks to a Kirk Cousins game-winning drive.