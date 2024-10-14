After opening the season 2-0 and putting up near-historic numbers on offense, the New Orleans Saints have entered a free fall. The Saints got boat raced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, losing 51-27. New Orleans has now lost four straight games as fans enter full panic mode.

Making matters worse, the Saints are banged up as multiple players are dealing with injuries. On the team’s estimated injury report Monday, 14 players were listed as not practicing or being limited in practice, according to Saints insider Matthew Paras.

New Orleans’ offense has been hit especially hard by injury. While the Saints didn’t practice on Monday, the report indicates that wide receiver Chris Olave would have sat out with a concussion and running back Alvin Kamara would have been limited with a hand injury. Third-year wideout Rashid Shaheed also would have missed practice with a knee ailment. Shaheed was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

Olave was ruled out of New Orleans’ Week 6 game with a concussion after sustaining a big hit in the first quarter. Kamara was battling various ailments heading into the game but was able to play. He picked up the hand injury during the Saints’ loss on Sunday. Shaheed was also hurt during the game against the Bucs.

Alvin Kamara and the Saints are banged up heading into Week 7

New Orleans already lost starting quarterback Derek Carr, who was forced to leave the team’s Week 5 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr is expected to miss multiple games. The Saints named rookie QB Spencer Rattler as Carr’s replacement. Unfortunately, his debut was marred by an absolute mauling at the hands of the Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill missed Week 6 and remains limited with a rib injury according to the team’s estimated practice report. However, safety Tyrann Mathieu avoided serious injury on Sunday, escaping with a forearm contusion. The defensive leader would have practiced in full on Monday.

Tampa Bay set a franchise record for yards, racking up 594 total yards of offense against the Saints as the team dropped 51 points on a hapless New Orleans squad. First-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looked like a genius after the first two weeks of the season but the Saints offense has since imploded. After averaging 45.5 points per game through Week 2, New Orleans is averaging just 19 points per contest over the last four games.

The 2-4 Saints take on the Denver Broncos at home on Thursday night in Week 7. Rattler will once again lead the offense but, with a short week, it remains to be seen who will be healthy enough to join him.