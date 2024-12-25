The New Orleans Saints were shut out by the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 16. The embarrassing loss dropped New Orleans to 5-10 as the team will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Despite the disappointing campaign, 14-year veteran Cameron Jordan has suited up for all 15 games. While his production is down from his All-Pro years, Jordan remains a consummate professional and an important leader for the Saints.

Jordan provided veteran leadership and support for former teammate Trey Hendrickson, who currently leads the NFL with 13.5 sacks as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson shouted the eight-time Pro-Bowler out in a recent interview and Jordan showed him some love in return.

“Henny-thing is possible was always gon be HIM!! Me Davenport and him used to go after each other daily at practice! My bro’s!!!” Jordan wrote on X in response to Hendrickson’s sit-down with Ari Meirov.

The players forged a bond over four seasons together in New Orleans. And that connection remains strong. “He was crucial to my development as a football player… and I’m forever grateful for a leader, a mentor and a friend like Cam Jordan. He’s a good man and God bless him because through that I was able to sharpen myself and take the things that I learned from him and make it my own in my own way… I’m very blessed to have him, not only as a teammate, but as a friend,” Hendrickson said via Meirov.

Former Saints teammates Cameron Jordan and Trey Hendrickson show appreciation

Jordan was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Saints. He had already been with the team for seven seasons when New Orleans took Hendrickson in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Florida Atlantic.

With Cam’s help, Hendrickson blossomed into one of the NFL’s top defensive ends. He was able to break through in 2020, recording 13.5 sacks in 15 games. The excellent season led to a big contract as Hendrickson signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals, leaving Jordan and New Orleans behind.

Last offseason, Hendrickson signed an extension that will keep him in Cincinnati through 2025. Jordan, meanwhile, has stuck with the Saints, signing a two-year, $27.5 million deal prior to the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, the 2024 campaign has not played out the way Jordan had hoped. He ended up apologizing to fans after the Saints lost their seventh straight game to fall to 2-7. Injuries have played a role in the disappointing season. The team faced the Packers in Week 16 without Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara, But New Orleans has a lot of work to do if Jordan is going to reach the playoffs again.

The Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the season. The Bengals, on the other hand, have yet to be officially eliminated from playoff contention. But at 7-8 they’d need to win out and receive a ridiculous amount of help to have a shot.