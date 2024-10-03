The New Orleans Saints have had a solid start to the 2024 season but have been on a cold streak going into October. The Saints are 2-2 and are on a two-game losing streak as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Derek Carr hopes to help New Orleans turn things around, but he is also paying attention to Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams' trade situation.

On Oct. 1, Adams informed the Raiders he wanted to be traded. The star receiver has been with the team since 2022 after he spent his previous eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. However, Adams seems to be ready for a change.

Numerous trade proposals have surfaced of ways teams can trade for Adams with various asking prices. Derek Carr set the record straight on Adams' value with a firm endorsement of the star receiver:

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante,” Carr said in a press conference, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports. “We would welcome that. I don’t know if I’d get in trouble for saying that. I think it’s just everyone kind of knows that.”

Davante Adams has a fan in Derek Carr. Perhaps a reunion with Carr would help the Saints offense thrive more.

Through his first three games of 2024, Adams has hauled in 209 yards and one touchdown. He entered the season fresh off a stout showing in 2023. He amassed 1,144 yards and eight TDs. The three-time Pro Bowler will surely add a spark to whatever team he joins.

While the Raiders work out a trade for Adams, Derek Carr and the Saints will attempt to bust out of their slump. They hope to get their record above the .500 mark on Sunday a tough road matchup against the undated Chiefs. With the right execution, the Saints can rally and keep pushing forward.