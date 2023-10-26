The New Orleans Saints offense has struggled to start the season with Derek Carr under center, and head coach Dennis Allen is ready to be done with the growing pains.

“I think it's time for those to be done with,” Dennis Allen said, via the Saints website.

Derek Carr said he has been facetiming his Saints teammates on offense, trying to encourage them ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I was facetiming all the guys on offense, all the leaders,” Carr said, via the Saints website. “We're demanding from each other.” We're encouraging one another. Iron sharpens iron. We don't have to hide and not talk about it, let's get it all out there.”

Derek Carr opened up about how those conversations are going.

“What's your problem? What's my problem? What's our problem? How do we fix it? And be men about it,” Carr said, via the Saints website. “I think the ultimate thing that I took away was I felt this unity in the last four or five days. This unity, this come-togetherness. We put it out there, we said what we needed to say and everyone felt good leaving the conversation. Every conversation was like, ‘That feels right. That feels right. Now, hold me to that. I'm going to hold you to that.' I think it was super positive, I was super encouraged by it. We're doing it together, and that's what I love.”

The game between the Saints and Colts is a matchup of 3-4 teams. The two teams are desperate for a win to get back to .500 and stay in the race for a playoff spot.