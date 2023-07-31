The New Orleans Saints have been dealing with an injury bug early on in training camp on their offensive line, and things didn't get any better on Monday afternoon at their latest practice. After losing Trai Turner to a season-ending pectoral injury just days after signing him, Andrus Peat left practice early on Monday with a quad injury.

Peat is looking to bounce back with the Saints after two straight subpar seasons that followed up a run of three-straight Pro Bowl campaigns, but this injury certainly won't help. The hope is that Peat's injury isn't too serious, with head coach Dennis Allen believing that it is a strain, although they will get more information once tests are done.

Here’s the video we got of Andrus Peat leaving the field early on in practice. Peat injured his quad. Dennis Allen says they believe it’s more of a strain. Will find out more after being evaluated. @nofnetwork #Saints pic.twitter.com/FS0FQYiprV — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) July 31, 2023

While the Saints as a whole won't be thrilled with all the injuries they are suffering, one guy in particular who is going to have to deal with the attrition to the offensive line more than anyone is new quarterback Derek Carr. Losing Turner is one thing, but Peat entered camp with the starter label before he even took the field, so his loss is clearly going to be a big one.

The good news, at least initially, it seems, is that Peat's injury isn't going to be of the season-ending variety like Turner's, so he should be able to return to the field at some point in the season. However, this isn't what the Saints want to be seeing so early on in training camp, and the team will be holding their breath in hopes that Peat's injury isn't something that is going to hold him out for very long.