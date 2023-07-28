With the New Orleans Saints looking for some added offensive line help, the team turned to former Pro Bowler Trai Turner. But before Turner's Saints tenure really began, the offensive lineman received a devastating injury update.

Turner has suffered a torn quadriceps and will miss the entire 2023 season, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. The offensive lineman had just visited and signed with the Saints on Monday.

Had he played a down for New Orleans, Turner would've been entering his 10th season in the NFL and playing for his fifth franchise. Overall, Turner has appeared in 126 games at the NFL level and started 118.

From 2015-2019, Turner was one of the best guards in the NFL, being selected to five straight Pro Bowls. While he hasn't made a Pro Bowl since, Turner has still been a productive starter in the NFL. This past season, Turner appeared in 16 games for the Washington Commanders and started 12. The year prior, the long-time guard started all 17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers' games.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Trai Turner will no longer be able to add veteran insurance across the interior of their O-line. New Orleans ranked 13th in the NFL last season, allowing 38 sacks. Turner might've been able to help plug up holes and overall provide some consistency to the line.

New Orleans will now enter the season looking for different options. In a wide open NFC South, Dennis Allen and company will look for the right Saints combination to achieve success. Due to an unfortunate quadriceps injury, Turner will have to watch from the sidelines.