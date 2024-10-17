The New Orleans Saints are suffering injuries faster than the medical team can make an updated IR list. That is very unfortunate ahead of a visit from former coach Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. Thankfully, a former Saints legend saw plenty of promise in rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. Drew Brees broke out the scouting reports when asked about Rattler's rookie debut in place of the banged-up Derek Carr.

“I saw from Spencer Rattler exactly what I thought I'd see,” Brees began. “(Rattler) is a guy who plays with a ton of confidence. The man can make all the throws. You just kind of have to make the mistakes and work through those like every young player does.”

The 24-year-old Rattler completed 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brees was unconcerned with those second-half hiccups, which were not total on the rookie's shoulders.

“That game started to get out of hand a little bit,” Brees allowed. “Late in the third quarter, early in the fourth, you find yourself down by a few scores. You've got to play a lot more aggressively so you take chances that you might not otherwise take. But man, that first half…it just shows you how quickly things can change. It also shows you how explosive the (Saints) can be as a team.”

Rattler will look to keep things simple against the Denver Broncos, as told to Saints reporter John DeShazier.

“I would say, just chilling a little bit in the pocket,” Rattler said. “Don't try to extend too much when not needed. Listen to your feet and maintain elite focus every single rep throughout the game, no matter the score. Take completions and move the chains.”

Saints quarterbacks looking good for Drew Brees

Spencer Rattler rolled out the uniform combination the Saints will be wearing on Thursday. Who Dat Nation will be decked out in some appropriate throwback editions to welcome Sean Payton's Denver Broncos to the Big Easy.

Payton's return is secondary to the halftime revelry though. New Orleans will need to look their best on the field and in the stands as the game will also mark a special occasion. Drew Brees is being officially inducted into the Saints' Hall of Fame. Brees will either bask in the glory with winning memories or Rattler will have to wander back to the drawing board.