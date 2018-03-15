The New Orleans Saints are coming off a season in which Drew Brees and company were legitimate Super Bowl title contenders. They may have started off slow, but they finished one miracle play by the Minnesota Vikings short of reaching the NFC Championship Game.

Next season, it is expected to be more of the same for New Orleans with Brees re-signed and the team stacked on both sides of the football. Ahead of NFL free agency, rumors started to swirl about Jimmy Graham potentially returning to the team making the Saints that much more potent on offense.

Unfortunately, despite having talks with his former team, Graham chose to sign with the Green Bay Packers. Brees recently reacted to the team missing out on bringing back one of his favorite targets, via Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune.

“I would have loved to have had him back,” Brees said. “We have a great relationship, both on and off the field. “Obviously, there’s a lot of chemistry there that would have fit in very, very nicely to what we’re doing. You also understand it’s the nature of the beast sometimes that that stuff doesn’t end up coming together.”

Although the addition of Graham could’ve helped the Saints take one step closer to being Super Bowl bound next season, New Orleans will still be a force to be reckoned with once again. In fact, the Packers and Saints are expected to be among the teams to beat in the NFC with a potential playoff matchup on the horizon if everything goes to plan for both of the heavyweights in the conference.

As for Green Bay, the team has added another weapon for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the wake of Jordy Nelson’s release. Rodgers gets a reliable red zone target that Brees used to love connecting with on a weekly basis.